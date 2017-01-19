Peters Hope Project

An official ground breaking ceremony will be held today to pave the way for the construction of the Mount Wynne Peter’s Hope Hotel and Villa project.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign and Affairs and will take place at Mount Wynne beginning at two this afternoon.

In September 2016, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves had announced that the Government had sold 31 acres of land in Mt. Wynne-Peters Hope to Canadian-based Company – Pace Development, for a developmental project.

According to the Prime Minister, this country will gain revenue of seven million dollars with the sale of the lands to the Canadian investors.

The Project will see the construction of 50 residential villas at Mount Wynne-Peter’s Hope.









