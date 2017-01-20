Football Updates

* Sion Hill Masters and Layou Masters played to a two all draw last night in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament at Victoria Park.

Osbert Richards and Carlos Richards scored a goal each for Sion Hill Masters.

Lawrence Joseph netted both goals for Layou Masters.

A goal each by Rohan Stephens, Curtis “FAME” Joseph, Bertram Pitt and Angus De Shong gave SESCO Masters a 4-nil win over Vintage Gold Masters.

And, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters won by default over North East Masters.

* In the meantime…Calliaqua Masters with 10 points now head Group “A”, second is SESCO Masters on 10 points, while The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie and defending champions, South Leeward Masters are joint third on nine points.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters on 15 points lead Group “B”. Layou Masters and Sion Hill Masters are second on 10 points each, and Bequia Masters on six points.

The Tournament will continue next Tuesday with the final preliminary round of matches.









