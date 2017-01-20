NLA T20 Cricket Updates

12-matches are on the cards to be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championships at several venues.

Tomorrow’s matches beginning at 2 pm will see Smashers facing Radcliffe Too at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field, while at Arnos Vale (2), Guardian General Saints will meet North Leeward.

Also tomorrow, Belfongo will oppose French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at the Sion Hill Playing Field and at the Buccament Bay Playing Field, RSVG Police will take on Victors (2).

On Sunday at 10 am, Bequia Cricket Association will face North Leeward at Sion Hill, Team Rivals will tackle RW Sporting World St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at Arnos Vale (1), Police will try arrest Smashers at Buccament and Radcliffe Too will play Victors (2) at Arnos Vale (2).

Then at 2 pm on Sunday, Flow Radcliffe will oppose Strike Force at Sion Hill, Guardian General Saints will meet French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at Arnos Vale (1), Combined Youths will face Triumph United Club at Buccament and at Arnos Vale (2), Victors (1) will oppose Owia Stars.









