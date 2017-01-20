NTRC Sets Platform For Students

The Fourth I-Square competition hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) culminated yesterday with a Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony hosted by the NTRC, under the theme “Ideas and Innovations”.

Northern Lights of the Mountain View Adventist Academy Secondary School have secured the top positions in the Secondary Idea and mobile applications categories.

The School was presented with a cheque of $2,500.00 from the NTRC, along with smart phones from Flow for their presentation in the Secondary Idea Category competition and $3,500.00 along with smart phones from Digicel, for their presentation in Secondary Mobile Application Category.

Winners of the Tertiary Idea, were the Hairouna Dragons Division of Arts Science and General Studies of the SVG Community College. They received $2,000.00 compliments the NTRC – $100 gift vouchers from Massey Stores and $200.00 gift vouchers from courts as well as 8 gigabytes flash drives compliments King Computer Corporation.

The SVGCC Division of Arts received $1,000.00 from the NTRC for the most entries in the competition, while the proactive Solution Investors won the Tertiary Mobile App category, receiving $3,500 compliments the NTRC for their presentation.









