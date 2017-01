Special Olympic St. Vincent and the Grenadines will hold a Kick It Football Clinic at the Layou Playing Field at 2 pm tomorrow.

It is part of the United Sports Programme of Special Olympics St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Programme is open to anyone with an interest in Football, and they can register to become a United Partner at any of the Kick It Clinics at Layou tomorrow, at Georgetown on 28th January and at Bequia on 4th February.









