The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year 2017 will be presented in Parliament next week Monday.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a News Conference yesterday.

Dr. Gonsalves said the debate on the 2017 Estimates will take place on Monday January 30th, and will be preceded by a meeting of the Finance Committee this Friday January 27th.

The Debate on the 2017 Estimates will be followed by the Budget Presentation on Monday February 6th.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament will take place on that day, from four in the afternoon.

The Budget presentation will be preceded by the Throne Speech from Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne, who will declare the Second Session of the Tenth Parliament Open.









