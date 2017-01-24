Forestry Challenges

The year 2016 is reported to have been a challenging one for the Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, due mainly to both natural and man-made hazards.

Cornelius Richards, Senior Forestry Supervisor, gave this assessment as he discussed issues relating to forest management during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday.

Mr. Richards said one of the biggest challenges over the past year was the increased frequency and quantity of rainfall.

He said they are still in the process of assessing these events and the effects in which it is having on their watershed.

Mr. Richards said the Forestry Officers are currently conducting visits to the various sites.









