The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Association will hold the 2017 Scotiabank Invitational Swimming Championships on 10th, 11th and 12th February at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Ratho Mill.

There will be Competition in individual Events in the Categories 6 years and under; 7 to 8 years; 9 to 10 years; 11 to 12 years; 13 to 14 years and 15 years and over.

Freestyle Relays will be in age Groups 10 and under; 11 to 14 and 15 years and over.









