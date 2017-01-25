A major program, the “North Leeward Community Outreach Program” (NLCOP), aimed at improving the lives of residents in North Leeward was launched last Saturday January 21st.

Carlos James, Government Senator and Coordinator of the programme, said under this program they will be launching a number of self-help initiatives commencing from this Saturday January 28th and noted that under the program, professionals will voluntarily lend their expertise to developmental projects in the communities.

Senator James stated they are hoping that the business sector can come on board to assist with the development of the program and added that one of the major projects for this year will be the construction of an afterschool learning centre and disclosed that this Saturday and Sunday they will commence work in Chateaubelair and Troumaca.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related