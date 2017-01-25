The Primary School Performing Arts Festival was launched on Tuesday, with Jacqueline Blake-Browne, Senior Education Officer for Primary Schools, making a call for Teachers, Parents and Guardians to allow and facilitate the participation of students in the Festival.

The Festival will begin on Tuesday February 7th and Mrs. Blake-Browne said that it is important to focus on the holistic development of the Child.

She stated that she has seen improvement in the performance of students when they participate in the performing Arts and asked that teachers and parents should take the time off to give them that level of encouragement because it will help to improve their confidence and presentational skills.

Meanwhile … Cecil McKie, Minister of Culture called on Teachers to aid in building the capacity of students so they can excel. He said that students need to recognize the talents that they have and use the opportunities that are coming.









