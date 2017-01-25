SVGCC and Holland College Signing

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Holland College located on Prince Edward Island in Canada.

At the signing ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, St. Clair Jimmy Prince, Minister of Education, said the MOU will focus on Maritime development as St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Canada continues to work closer together on matters of mutual development.

Minister Prince said it is his hope that the diplomatic relations between both countries can continue to be strengthened as Canada has been very generous to this country over the years.

Meanwhile, Mike O’Grady, Vice President of Holland College, said the under the MOU, both organizations are expected to collaborate in research, student and staff exchange programs and curriculum development.

Nigel Scott, Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), said they commenced discussions with the officials from the Holland College yesterday and these talks will continue today.

He said they are continuing to discuss how programs will be tailored for both colleges.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related