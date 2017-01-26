Budget Consultations

Local Trade Union Leaders will be meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to discuss their concerns, ahead of the presentation of the 2017 Budget.

Dr. Gonsalves announced at a News Conference this week that he would also be meeting with Farmers and Fisherfolk and local Business Leaders, ahead of the Budget.

The 2017 Budget Address will be presented in Parliament on Monday February 6th.

The Budget Address will be preceded by the presentation of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure on Monday January 30th.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will also chair a meeting of the Finance Committee tomorrow, in preparation for the presentation of the Budgetary Estimates on Monday.









