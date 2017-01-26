Football Updates

The final round of preliminary matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament were played last night at Victoria Park.

The Expendables Masters of Barrouallie and Calliaqua Masters played to a goalless draw.

Layou Masters and Bequia Masters played to a 1-1 draw.

Layou Masters benefitted from an own goal by Bequia Masters defender Bernard Dereck in the first h

alf.

However, Anthony Farrell scored the equalizer for Bequia Masters in the second half.

And, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters won by default over North East Masters, who have now lost four matches by the default route.

The Quarter-finals will be played tomorrow and Friday also at Victoria Park.









