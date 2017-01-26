Taiwan Scholarships

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan will host a series of information sessions next month, to enlighten students and other young persons on the 2017 Taiwan Scholarship Programmes.

A release from the Embassy stated that the first session will be held on Wednesday February 1st at the Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies at Villa from noon.

The second presentation will take place on Wednesday February 8th at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at Arnos Vale at noon.

And, the third session will take place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus on Thursday February 16th at 4:30pm.

Vincentians who have an interest in applying for the Taiwan Scholarship Programmes, are invited to attend the sessions.

The Embassy will outline various aspects of the programmes, and will also discuss qualifications, requirements and application procedures.

Members of the SVG Taiwan Scholar Alumini Association will be present to share their experiences of studying and living in Taiwan. And special guests will also include two Project Managers from the Taiwan Technical Missions located here.

They will brief participants on degree programmes in the area of Agriculture and ICT in Taiwan.









