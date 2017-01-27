Cattle Production

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, said his Ministry is on a quest to intensify Livestock Farming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As part of this mission, the Ministry will be receiving assistance from Prince Edward Island to develop this country’s Cattle Industry.

Minister Ceasar said the two countries will be involved in Embryo transplant. He noted that they will first assist with technology transfer and it will bring significant benefits to persons who raise cattle in our country.

Meanwhile, J. Allan McIssac, Minister of Agriculture, in Prince Edward Island said his country is pleased to provide assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He stated that would love to have some of the pedigree in genetics to be transported there by way of embryo which would help to expand the industry.









