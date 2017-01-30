Airport Tremendous Promise

During a radio discussion programme on Sunday which reviewed the Argyle International Airport project, from the start to completion, it was reported that thousands of persons have been touring the International Airport at Argyle over the past two weeks, as preparations continue for the official opening of the facility on Tuesday February 14th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Argyle International Airport holds tremendous promise for the country and commended the IADC for its tremendous work in completing the Airport.

Dr. Gonsalves said an opportunity exists for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become a transit hub for cruise ship passengers.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related