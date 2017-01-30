PASTOR GEORGE JEREMIAH ST. HILLAIRE

Obituaries,

PASTOR GEORGE JEREMIAH ST. HILLAIRE better known as PASTOR of Belmont, Bequia died on Thursday 19th January at the age of 92. There will be a Thanksgiving Service on Saturday 4th February at the Kingstown Evangelical Church beginning at 2:00 p.m. The funeral takes place on Sunday 5th February at the Clive Tannis Playing Field at 1:00 p.m. The body will lie at the Port Elizabeth Evangelical Church for viewing from 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery. Members of the Bequia Brotherly Love Society are asked to be present.




