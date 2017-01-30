PASTOR GEORGE JEREMIAH ST. HILLAIRE better known as PASTOR of Belmont, Bequia died on Thursday 19th January at the age of 92. There will be a Thanksgiving Service on Saturday 4th February at the Kingstown Evangelical Church beginning at 2:00 p.m. The funeral takes place on Sunday 5th February at the Clive Tannis Playing Field at 1:00 p.m. The body will lie at the Port Elizabeth Evangelical Church for viewing from 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery. Members of the Bequia Brotherly Love Society are asked to be present.









