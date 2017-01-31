AIA Opening

A Military Parade and Flag Raising Ceremony will be held on Monday February 13th prior to the official opening of the Argyle International Airport slated for Tuesday February 14th.

As part of the Media and Promotional Campaign leading up to the Opening of the Argyle International Airport on February 14th, the Agency For Public Information in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Tempo Cable Television Network has teamed up to produce a series of programs, entitled, – “The Realization of a Dream”, the coming on stream of the Argyle International Airport.

The first program feature with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will be televised on Tempo and local television stations commencing Tuesday January 31st.

The events of February 13th and 14th at the Argyle International Airport will be televised live locally on channel 116, SVG TV and VC3 and to regional audiences via Tempo. In addition, persons can watch via live stream on our Face book: The Agency for Public Information SVG.









