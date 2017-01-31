Airport Donation

The Returning Nationals SVG continues to make its contribution to the Argyle International Airport (AIA) project, which will be officially opened for business on February 14th.

The group presented a donation of $15,000 to the AIA Contributory Fund at a ceremony at the airport site yesterday.

Nyoka Clouden, President of the Returning Nationals SVG, said the organization is pleased to be associated with the level of development taking place at the Airport site and said she is proud that the workers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines had a chance to develop their skills and can now work wherever they are placed.

And, Dr. Rudy Mathias, the CEO of the International Airport Development Company (IADC), said the money will be used towards the development of the heritage village.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related