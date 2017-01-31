A number of industry professionals have commended Interactive Media Limited for the launch of “The Best OF SVG” Campaign, which will take place through the Searchlight Newspaper.

The program will see Vincentians voting for what they consider the best St. Vincent and the Grenadines has to offer in a total of one hundred and fifteen categories.

Operations Director of Rebel Media, Karen Ferdinand explained the voting process stating that Ballots will be printed in the twice weekly editions of the Searchlight Newspaper beginning this Friday February 3rd and culminating on March 3rd.

She also highlighted that the Campaign will climax with an Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony at the end of March to coincide activities to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Meanwhile, Tony Regisford, Executive Director at the SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said he believes that a competition like this will only lead to the enhancement of local businesses as they aim to be number one in their respective fields.

Managing Editor at the Searchlight Newspaper, Claire Keizer said the competition will also offer businesses and individuals and other service providers, bragging rights, which they can use as an incentive to boost their marketing campaigns, if they win in their categories.









