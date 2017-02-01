Football Updates

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and Calliaqua Masters will contest the Final of the 2016/2017 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament following contrasting victories last night at Victoria Park.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters gained a 3-nil victory over the Expendables Masters of Barrouallie in the first semi-final.

The goals were scored by Dexter Walker, Rohan Keizer, and Wesley Charles.

In the second semi-final, Calliaqua Masters defeated Sion Hill Masters 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

Lezlo Mc Kenzie scored for Calliaqua Masters and Dazwell Cambridge equalized for Sion Hill Masters during regulation time.

The Tournament will climax on Sunday at Victoria Park with the third place play-off at 6 pm, to be followed by the Final and the Presentation Ceremony.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related