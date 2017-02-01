Suspects Caught

Three males are being questioned by the Police in relation to a Robbery that occurred on Monday morning, at around 10:15, outside the First Caribbean International Bank.

According to reports, two employees of PH. Veira & Co. were robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed sum of money – while they were on their way to the Bank to make a deposit.

Meanwhile, Local Business Owners are being urged to implement security systems that would help to protect their employees and their assets.

Superintendent Ruth Jacobs, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, referring to the robbery which occurred outside the First Caribbean International Bank (FCIB) on Monday, he said Business persons must ensure that adequate security is in place especially when money is being deposited.

The CID Head also advised Businesses to vary the times for depositing funds, to make it difficult for criminal elements to predict when these activities will take place.









