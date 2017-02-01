SVGCC Basketball Results

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters and Year Two Tech Ballers made winning starts to this year’s Quick/Cash Corporation SVG Community College Inter Divisional Basketball Championship yesterday at the Court of the Villa Campus.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters dominated their match against Year One Tech Hornets, beating them 65-4.

Marcus Thomas had game high 23 points for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters.

Year Two Tech Ballers defeated Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers 30-24 in yesterday afternoon’s second match. Jadez Alexander scored 18 points to spearhead his team’s victory.

On Friday, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters will meet Year Two Tech Ballers at 1:30 pm, and Year One Tech Hornets will oppose Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers at 2:30 pm.









