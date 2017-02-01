St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join the global community in observing World Wetlands Day tomorrow, February 2nd.

Casmus Mcleod, Forestry Supervisor, said the annual observance is intended to highlight the importance of Wetlands to the environment.

Mr. Mcleod said Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction has been chosen as the theme for this year’s observance, noting that the main focus for World Wetland Day is on healthy Wetlands to help us cope with extreme weather events.

Though he said it will also focus on Wetlands natural safe guards against disasters and Wetlands sustainability to live, he stated that Wetlands play a vital role in helping to cope with extreme weather events.









