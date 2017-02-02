USF Consultations Continues

Vincentians are again being encouraged to attend a series of public consultations being held across the country to solicit feed-back on a draft National Broadband Plan.

The consultations are being facilitated by the Ministry of Technology and the National telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC).

Kyron Duncan, Administrator of the Universal Service Fund (USF) at the NTRC, said the consultations which commenced on January 31st, will continue tonight in Georgetown beginning at 6pm.

Mr. Duncan stated that the NTRC does not want to make decisions without the input of the general public and is therefore urging Vincentians to contribute to the development of the National Broadband Plan by giving the NTRC as much feedback as possible during the consultations.









