The Annual Youth Month activities hosted by the Methodist Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be officially launched this weekend.

This year’s activities will be held from February 4th to March 11th, under the theme “Renewed in Christ: Pressing toward the Goal”.

Jerand Phills, President of the Youth Commission of the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit of the Methodist Church, said that the launch will take the form of a grand opening tomorrow Saturday February 4th at the Calliaqua Hard Court.

Mr. Phills also highlighted the areas of Ministry which the youth would be exposed to: drama, dance, choir, bible quizzes and public speaking.

Methodist Youth Month 2017 will involve young people between the ages of 13 to 25 from the sixteen (16) congregations in the circuit, which spans from Brighton to Chateaubelair.









