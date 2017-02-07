Netball Updates

On Sunday High Park United and J & G Scorchers won matches of the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

High Park United won by default from QCESCO Titans, and J & G Scorchers defeated Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 65-39.

Last Saturday afternoon, High Park United gained an 81-52 victory over Youngsters of Barrouallie, and J & G Scorchers beat V-SPORT Youths 64-15.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday when Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem will meet QCESCO from 5:30 pm also at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related