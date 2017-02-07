NLA SVG Masters Football Finals

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters are the 2016/2017 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Champions after defeating Calliaqua Masters 3-2 on penalties following a one all draw at the end of regulation time at Victoria Park last night.

During regulation time, Kenlyn Gonsalves scored for COMPUTEC VINCY Masters, while Lawrence Franklyn equalized for Calliaqua Masters.

Earlier, Sion Hill Masters beat the Expendables Masters of Barrouallie 7-6 on penalty kicks following a goalless draw at the end of regulation time to clinch third place.

COMPUTEC VINCY Masters received $3000,00 for first, Calliaqua Masters collected $2000,00 and Sion Hill Masters $1000,00.

Lawrence Joseph of Layou Masters scored the most goals (8).

Gosnel “GC” Cupid of Calliaqua Masters was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper.









