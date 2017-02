The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has said it is aware of social media reports which suggest that there are contaminated paracetamol tablets in general circulation.

In a release issued this morning, the Ministry and in particular the Drug Inspector, categorically stated that there is no evidence to support those claims.

The Ministry further advised persons that it remains safe to use paracetamol tablets.









