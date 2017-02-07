The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has declared Tuesday February 14th a Public Holiday.

This is to give persons an opportunity to attend the official opening of the Argyle International Airport.

A Military Parade and Flag Raising Ceremony will be held on Monday February 13th prior to the official opening of the Airport on Tuesday.

Apart from the raising of the flag, the ceremony on Monday will feature the unveiling of a plaque by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

There will also be addresses from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Taiwanese Ambassador Baushan Ger.

Greetings will also come from Area Representative Frederick Stephenson and Sir Vincent Beache, a member of the Board of Directors of the International Airport Development Company.









