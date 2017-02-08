Housing Program

More than one hundred houses have been constructed by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2014.

Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Housing, said the houses were built for families affected by the series of trough events here.

Contributing to the Budget Debate in Parliament last night, Minister Daniel said his Ministry will continue to provide the necessary assistance to enhance the lives of Vincentians.

Minister Daniel said this year, the Ministry will place major emphasis on the issue of Sustainability.

He noted that the time has come to pay great response to climate change and to see what kind of adaptation measures could be used for the restoration of stability.









