RBC Young Leaders Launch

The 2017 edition of the RBC Young leaders Programme was officially launched here this morning at the Peace memorial hall in Kingstown.

The initiative is hosted annually by the RBTT Bank Caribbean Limited as part of its development programme in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Grenada, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

This year’s programme will be held under the theme: ‘I am WE: Volunteering for Impact’.

Amelia Lai, Manager of Client Care at RBTT Bank, said the programme seeks to develop leadership skills in young people.

She noted that it helps our youths to exercise team work, communication, creativity and problem solving in the pursuit of common goals.

Mrs. Lai said the programme has received widespread commendation for its role in the holistic development of young people throughout the Caribbean.

She noted that this will challenge our young leaders to make a tangible and sustainable difference for a group or within their community through volunteerism.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related