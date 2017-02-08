Styrofoam Ban

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will implement a ban on the importation of Styrofoam Products, as of May 1st, this year.

This was among the fiscal measures announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his Budget Address in Parliament on Monday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he propose to remove the VAT charged on biodegradable packaging and food containers which is intended to lower the cost of environmental positive substitutes.

The Prime Minister also announced an increase in the fees payable under the Professions Licensing Act.

It requires every person practicing any profession specified in the schedule to the act to pay an annual license fee and everyone who is liable to pay a fee must register themselves before the Registrar at the Inland Revenue.









