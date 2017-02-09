Corsel Robertson, Director of the Airport, said flight checks are being held here today, as preparations continue for the official opening of the Argyle Airport, next week Tuesday February 14th.

Mrs. Robertson said these checks are carried out routinely each year, to validate the accuracy and operational ability of the navigation and communications systems at Airports in the country.

She said the checks will be carried out over a two-day period.

Mrs. Robertson urged members of the public not to be alarmed, by flights operating in the area of the Airport at Argyle.









