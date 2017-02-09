The Ministry of Education will be placing heavy emphasis on parenting this year, to ensure that students across the nation can derive maximum benefits from the Education Revolution.

This assurance came from St. Clair Prince, Education Minister as he contributed to debate on the 2017 Appropriation Bill in Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister Prince said he has observed from his visits to Schools and various communities, that students are not receiving proper nurture and guidance in the home.

He said it has been impacting on education in the country due to students attending school ill prepared and said that the ministry will be putting emphasis on responsible parenting.

Minister Prince said the Ministry of Education has embarked on a series of consultations, with a view towards establishing a National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations.









