Netball Updates

Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem beat QCESCO 56-22 in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Richland Park Primary School Hard Court.

At 5:30 pm today, V-SPORTS Youths will meet Young Strugglers also at the Richland Park Primary School Hard Court.

Young Strugglers 64, Vsport Youths 12. Next game in the tournament J&G Scorchers in Saturday 11th from 5pm. On Sunday 12th Vsport Youths Vs High Park United 4pm, QCESCO Vs Youngsters 5pm, J&G Scorchers Vs 3Js Valley Strikers 6pm.









