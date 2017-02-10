The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with support of the Caribbean Development Bank, is preparing a Service Sector Strategy and Action Plan to promote inclusive growth.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says the strategy will respond to gender specific needs of persons in accessing opportunities in services industries having export potential, namely: Creative Industries, Information and Communication Technology (ICT): Spa/Wellness Tourism; and Professional/Business Services.

Consultants from A-Z Information Jamaica Ltd from February 7th to 9th conducted focus groups with Vincentian youths between ages 15 to 24 years in communities across the country and with the Community College.

This week’s activities form part of wider stakeholder consultations, which have to date included more than 70 persons from the public and private sector and civil society.

The project runs from August 2016 to March 2017.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related