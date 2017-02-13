Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves unveiled a plaque, during the Military Parade and Flag Raising Ceremony which was held this afternoon, ahead of the official opening of the Argyle International Airport.

Apart from the raising of the flag, there were addresses from Prime Minister Gonsalves and Taiwanese Ambassador Baushan Ger.

Greetings came from Area Representative Frederick Stephenson and Sir Vincent Beache, a member of the Board of Directors of the International Airport Development Company.









