MISS DANEE DEVENEY HORNE of Questelles died on Sunday January 29th at the age of 17. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 19th at the New Testament Church of God, Lowmans Leeward. The viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Penniston cemetery.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related