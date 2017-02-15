Football Updates

Jebelles Chapmans are the 2017 Hairoun/National Lotteries Authority North East Knockout Football Champions.

They won the Title on Sunday afternoon after beating LP Boys 4-nil in the Final at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Brandon Johnson and Hosni Chandler converted two goals each to secure victory and the Title for Jebelles Chapmans.

On Saturday, Jebelles FC defeated Biabou FC 1-nil in the League Quarter-finals.

The North East Football League will continue today with the first semi-final between Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC and PY-O-LA of Layou at 4:15 pm also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.









