Lornette Fya Empress Nedd, Vincentian Soca Artiste is among the 40 Semi-Finalists who would be competing in the National Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals in Trinidad and Tobago.

The competition is being hosted by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Association.

The showdown is scheduled to take place this Saturday February 18th at High Noon at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Fya Empress will perform ‘Guilty’ at position 23.









