World Thinking Day

Lisa Hanna, Jamaican Parliamentarian will deliver the feature address, at an event to be hosted by the local Girl Guide Association this weekend, to mark Thinking Day 2017.

Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22nd each year, and is an opportunity for Girl Guides and Scouts across the globe to think of each other and show appreciation for the friendships they find in the movement.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girl Guide Association says it will be hosting a City Takeover event on Saturday February 18th, to mark the occasion.

The event will be held under the theme: Grow, and will take the form of a walk through Kingstown, starting at noon from the Cruise Ship Berth along a special route that touches the three main streets in Kingstown: Bay Street, Middle Street and Back Street and onward to the Girl Guides Headquarters.

There will be special activities along the way.

Miss Hanna, a former Minister of Youth in Jamaica, and Miss World 1993, will deliver the feature address at a ceremony which will be held at the Girl Guide Headquarters at the end of the walk.

There will also be messages of support from Parliamentary Ministers, and a showcase of guiding talent.









