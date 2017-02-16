Airport Employment

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has paid out 58-million dollars in wages to workers at the Argyle International Airport.

Sir Vincent Beache, Member of the Board of Directors of the International Airport Development Company, said the payment was made over the eight years the facility was under construction.

He explained that this was money that was circulated within the economy during this time period.

Meanwhile, Baushan Ger, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said the Terminal Building at the Argyle International Airport is the single largest and most advanced infrastructure that Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines built together.









