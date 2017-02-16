Taiwan Scholarships

The University of the West Indies Open Campus in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will host an Information Sharing Session on the 2017 Taiwan Scholarship Program this afternoon.

The session takes place at the UWI Open Campus Lecture Hall from 4:30 this afternoon.

Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Baushaun Ger, will deliver the main presentation on the Taiwan Scholarship Program. This will be preceded by a short video presentation on the history and culture of Taiwan.

The event is part of the Open Campus’ mandate to engage and deepen relationships with institutions and organizations providing opportunities for Vincentian students to access Higher Education.

The Open Campus invites the public to attend this event, especially interested students and graduates of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and the University of the West Indies.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related