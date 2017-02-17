Cadet Consultation

Sylvester Cadet, Programme Officer at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), has highlighted the importance of Broadband Access to small island developing starts such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Cadet was speaking at a Consultation hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission NTRC yesterday, to examine the draft National Broadband Plan and gather feedback from the public before the draft plan is finalized.

Mr. Cadet noted that Broadband is a critical element in national development and some of the most promising applications or services in ICT are those that are delivered over high speed Broadband networks.









