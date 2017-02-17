A project which aims to build capacity within the Caribbean in the area of food preparation for export – ended here on Thursday.

The initiative was a joint effort of the United States Department of Agriculture and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ingrid Borrero, Food Safety Advisor at the US Department of Agriculture said that the programme was intended to not only focus on food export, but also to ensure that the required standard for quality of produce is met.

She noted that persons must prepare themselves for the new implementation of the new regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which will be also part of the compliance that they all have to meet as exporters entering this new market.









