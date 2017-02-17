Three pilot projects totaling USD$300,000 are expected to commence here soon, with the aim of transferring low emission and climate resilient technologies to local personnel.

The projects are being carried out under the UNDP’s Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Programme.

Six additional projects are also in the pipeline for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, under this programme.

These projects will focus on construction of water harvesting and irrigation systems, converting waste into energy and building capacities for sustainable agriculture.

The project will be officially launched next week Wednesday 9:00am at the NIS Training Room.

The event will hear addresses from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar; Resident Representative for the United Nations Development Programme for Barbados and the OECS, Stephen O’Malley; and Yoko Ebi-sawa, Project Manager of the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Programme.

script async src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”>







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related