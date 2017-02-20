All Stars Success

Vincentians and Visitors were taken down memory lane during the All Stars Show on Saturday night.

The Carnival Development Corporation hosted the event to kick off activities to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of June-July Vincy Mas.

Scores of persons converged on the Tarmac of the E.T Joshua Airport to be treated to performances by this country’s Calypso and Soca Artistes.

In an interview with NBC News, Cecil McKie, Minister of Culture said the artistes all had spectacular performances and said it really confirms that over the past 40 years and more St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an outstanding music history.

Minister McKie said he was pleased with the support from the public and it was far exceeding the expectations.

Meanwhile, Anthony Dennie, Shows Coordinator of the Carnival Development Corporation, said the show was a great concept and that Vincy Mas is off to a great start.

Some of the performers said it was a great opportunity to pay tribute to Vincentian Legends in song.

Luta, Shaunelle and Chewalee, some of the local Artistes who performed at the All Stars Show on Saturday night.









