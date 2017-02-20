PAHO NCD Meeting

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at a regional health meeting which will focus on issues relating to the access and availability of medicines for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The meeting will be hosted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and will take place in Washington DC on February 22nd and 23rd.

This country will be represented by Beverly Liverpool, Local Focal Point for Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in the Ministry of Health, and Chief Pharmacist Levi Walker.

Mrs. Liverpool said the meeting is crucial, as statistics from PAHO indicate that NCDs are responsible for 3.9 million deaths each year in the Region and the Americas. The meeting will deal specifically with NCD medicines and discussions will focus on the barriers and its solutions.

Mrs. Liverpool said improving access to NCD medication is one of the main areas of focus of the Ministry of Health, in its fight against various forms of cancer.









