Integrating Juveniles

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among OECS countries that will benefit from a 6.4 million US dollar grant by USAID to continue the OECS Juvenile Justice Reform Project for the next five years.

Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Social Development, who told NBC News that the money will go towards the construction of a Girls Home.

Minister Stephenson said that his Ministry has been working assiduously to ensure that students at the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre are fully integrated into society.

He noted that when the students leave the Centre, there are several programs in which they can be placed and a holistic approach is taken with monitoring them.









